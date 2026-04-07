Oculis To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the“Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, announced today that Oculis' management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in April.

Oculis is pleased to present updates of its innovative, highly differentiated, late-stage portfolio. 2026 promises to be a landmark year for the company in its transformation into a leader in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology. Key highlights include: OCS-01 ( DIAMOND Phase 3 trials) topline pivotal results in diabetic macular edema (DME) on track for June 2026; Licaminlimab ( PREDICT-1 registrational trial) being evaluated as the first genotype-based development program to drive precision medicine in dry eye disease (DED) with topline results planned around late 2026; Privosegtor ( PIONEER program) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for optic neuritis (ON) as Oculis advances the registrational program in two optic neuropathies to address a potential market opportunity of $7B+ in the U.S. alone.

With a strong balance sheet and robust pipeline, Oculis is well-positioned to deliver 6 pivotal readouts with the current funding, to fulfil its mission to save sight and improve eye care with groundbreaking treatments.

Needham Healthcare Conference

April 13-16, Virtual

Company presentation on April 14, 9:30 AM ET

Webcast link: Register here

Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference

April 15-16, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oculis management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

Webcast links, when available, are posted to the Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

-ENDS-

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology. Oculis' highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: Privosegtor, a breakthrough neuroprotective candidate in the PIONEER program which consists of studies intended to support registration plans for treatment in optic neuropathies like optic neuritis (ON) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with potentially broad clinical applications in various other neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME); and Licaminlimab, a novel, topical anti-TNFα in registrational trial, which is being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive precision medicine in dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors. For more information, please visit:

Oculis Contacts

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

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Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

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Media Relations

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the development plans for Privosegtor, OCS-01, and Licaminlimab; the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of Privosegtor, OCS-01, and Licaminlimab; and Oculis' research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy, future development plans, market opportunity and cash runway, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis' control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis' annual report on Form 20-F and any other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.