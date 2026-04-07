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Sharjah Collection Unveils Exclusive Homat Al Watan Offer Across Its Distinctive Retreats
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) In recognition of the dedication, sacrifice and unwavering service of the UAE’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces community, Sharjah Collection has introduced ‘Honoring Service Ret’eat’ – an exclusive Homat Al Watan offer thoughtfully extended to personnel, retirees and their families.
Available across all Sharjah Collection pro–erties – Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad by Sharjah C–llection – the‘‘Honoring Service Retreat’ offer invites guests to enjoy the tranquility’ of the Emirate’s most distinctive retreats in settings defined by heritage, comfort and natural beauty.
From golden desert horizons and serene mountain settings to nature-led escapes immersed in privacy and calm, Sharjah Collection presents a refined hospitality experience rooted in authenticity and a profound sense of place.
Whether on a family getaway, a weekend retreat or a special stay with loved ones, each experience is designed to create meaningful moments in remarkable surroundings.
With its portfolio of distinctive retreats, Sharjah Collection continues to create experiences that go beyond accommodation, inviting guests to discover Sharjah through moments of connection, comfort and lasting value.
The Honoring Service Retreat is available exclusively to Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces personnel, retirees and their families.
Offer Includes
•30% discount on Best Available Rate (BAR) across the Sharjah Collection
•Valid on weekdays and weekends
•20% discount on Food & Beverag during the stay
•20% discount on wellness services, where applicable
•Exclusive offer for Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces personnel, retirees, and their families
Terms & Conditions
•Valid for stays from 23 March to 30 September
•Applicable to Ministry of Defense / Armed Forces personnel, retirees, and their fami ies (valid ID may be required upon check-in)
•30% discount on Best Available Rate BAR) applicable on weekdays and weekends
•Subject to availa ility at the time of booking
•Offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts
Available across all Sharjah Collection pro–erties – Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad by Sharjah C–llection – the‘‘Honoring Service Retreat’ offer invites guests to enjoy the tranquility’ of the Emirate’s most distinctive retreats in settings defined by heritage, comfort and natural beauty.
From golden desert horizons and serene mountain settings to nature-led escapes immersed in privacy and calm, Sharjah Collection presents a refined hospitality experience rooted in authenticity and a profound sense of place.
Whether on a family getaway, a weekend retreat or a special stay with loved ones, each experience is designed to create meaningful moments in remarkable surroundings.
With its portfolio of distinctive retreats, Sharjah Collection continues to create experiences that go beyond accommodation, inviting guests to discover Sharjah through moments of connection, comfort and lasting value.
The Honoring Service Retreat is available exclusively to Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces personnel, retirees and their families.
Offer Includes
•30% discount on Best Available Rate (BAR) across the Sharjah Collection
•Valid on weekdays and weekends
•20% discount on Food & Beverag during the stay
•20% discount on wellness services, where applicable
•Exclusive offer for Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces personnel, retirees, and their families
Terms & Conditions
•Valid for stays from 23 March to 30 September
•Applicable to Ministry of Defense / Armed Forces personnel, retirees, and their fami ies (valid ID may be required upon check-in)
•30% discount on Best Available Rate BAR) applicable on weekdays and weekends
•Subject to availa ility at the time of booking
•Offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts
Evops-PR
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