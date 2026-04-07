Iran Urges Saudi Arabia, UAE Not To Allow Use Of Territory

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has urged Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) not to allow their territories to be used against it.

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, issued the call in two separate letters to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the UN secretary-general, Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

“Iran has expressed its strong and unequivocal protest against the aforementioned illegal actions and strongly calls on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait to observe the principles of good neighbourliness and to prevent the continued use of their territories against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iravani said.

He stressed that while Iran remains committed to the principle of good neighbourliness and respect for the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, it reserves the right to take all necessary measures, including self-defence.

The report said the United States had used the territory and airspace of the UAE to plan, prepare and carry out military attacks against Iran.

Since the start of the conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, Washington has conducted airstrikes using its bases in the region.

In response, US bases in several regional countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

kk/sa