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CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
|Bid date, 2026-04-07
|Auction date
|2026-04-07
|Settlement date
|2026-04-08
|Maturity Date
|2026-04-15
|Nominal amount
|516 billion SEK
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Bid times
|09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Bids are made to phone number
|08-696 69 70
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|...
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|1 million SEK
|The highest accepted bid volume
|516 billion SEK
|Allocation Time
|10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
|516 billion SEK
|Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
|0 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2026-04-07
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