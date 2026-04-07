Fast Breeder Reactors To Deliver Reliable, Higher Thermal Efficiency: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Fast breeder reactors will play a crucial role in delivering reliable, low-carbon base-load power with higher thermal efficiency, the government said on Tuesday, as India's 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) achieved first criticality.

The milestone, marking the start of a controlled nuclear fission chain reaction, is seen as a significant step towards strengthening the country's long-term energy security and advancing indigenous nuclear technology capabilities.

The PFBR attained criticality on Mondey after meeting all safety stipulations laid down by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), which granted clearance following a rigorous review of plant systems.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that the achievement marks a "defining step" in India's civil nuclear journey.

"India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme. The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality," he said.

PM Modi added that the advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the country's scientific and engineering strength and is a decisive step towards harnessing vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme.

“A proud moment for India. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers,” he said.

The reactor has been indigenously designed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and built and commissioned by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI), a PSU under the DAE.

Fast breeder reactors form a key component of India's three-stage nuclear power programme. Unlike conventional reactors, the PFBR uses uranium-plutonium mixed oxide (MOX) fuel and can generate more fissile material than it consumes by converting uranium-238 into plutonium-239.

The reactor is also designed to eventually utilise thorium-232 to produce uranium-233, supporting the long-term goal of tapping India's vast thorium reserves for clean energy generation.

Officials said the achievement marks a vital step in bridging existing nuclear technologies with future thorium-based reactors, while enhancing fuel efficiency and sustainability.

The PFBR incorporates advanced safety systems, liquid sodium cooling technology and a closed fuel cycle, enabling recycling of nuclear materials and reducing waste.

The project highlights India's growing capabilities in indigenous design, engineering and manufacturing, and aligns with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.