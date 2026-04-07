Rajinikanth Fitness Secrets: How Thalaivar Stays Super Fit Even At 74 Read On

Even at 74, Rajinikanth remains a true fitness icon. His commitment to yoga, strength training, and an active lifestyle proves that age is no barrier to staying strong, energetic, and healthy.

Even at 74, Rajinikanth continues to wow fans with his incredible fitness, not just his films. His dedication to strength training, yoga, and an active lifestyle proves that age is truly just a number when it comes to staying healthy and full of energy.

Rajinikanth follows a disciplined workout routine focused mainly on strength training under professional supervision. His regimen includes incline dumbbell presses to target his chest, shoulders, and arms, along with bench squats that help build lower-body strength, improve stability, and enhance balance, ensuring he stays fit, strong, energetic, and active even at the age of 74.

Rajinikanth stays active beyond the gym by following a disciplined daily routine. He goes for regular morning walks and even enjoys hiking, which helps boost his stamina and keep his joints healthy. By avoiding unhealthy habits and staying consistent, he maintains high energy levels and overall fitness even at 74.

Rajinikanth also includes yoga and meditation in his daily routine. He focuses on flexibility, controlled breathing, and mental calmness. These practices not only improve his physical fitness but also help manage stress, proving that true wellness comes from balancing both mind and body.

Rajinikanth maintains his fitness through a clean and disciplined lifestyle. He avoids smoking and alcohol, follows a simple vegetarian diet, and prefers wholesome, nutritious meals. This healthy way of living plays a key role in sustaining his energy, strength, and overall well-being even at 74.

Rajinikanth's biggest fitness secret lies in his consistency and lifelong commitment. His routine blends strength training, yoga, and an active, mindful lifestyle. He proves that staying fit and energetic in your 70s is possible, inspiring millions to prioritise health.