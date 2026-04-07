Chinese President Urges Faster Shift To New Energy System

State media reported Monday that Xi made the remarks during a meeting on energy development as concerns over global energy volatility continue to rise.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said China should continue expanding wind and solar power while preserving coal as a core support for the national energy system. He also stressed the need to develop hydropower, protect the environment and expand nuclear energy in a“safe and orderly” way, presenting a broader strategy aimed at building a greener and more diversified energy structure.

Xi said a cleaner, more resilient and more diversified energy model would provide a“strong guarantee” for both national energy security and economic development. His remarks reflect Beijing's effort to balance climate goals with energy reliability, particularly at a time when conflict and supply disruptions in the Middle East have pushed governments to reassess strategic fuel security.

China has rapidly expanded its renewable energy base in recent years and is now the world's largest investor in wind and solar power. Official data show the country added more than 430 million kilowatts of new wind and solar capacity in 2025, while cumulative installed capacity reached 1.84 billion kilowatts, accounting for 47.3% of total installed power capacity.

At the same time, Beijing continues to rely heavily on coal for power stability and industrial demand. Xi reiterated that coal-fired power remains a foundation of the system and should continue playing a supporting role, even as China pushes to reduce emissions and expand cleaner alternatives. Analysts say this dual-track approach reflects the government's focus on energy security as much as decarbonisation.

China has recently launched several flagship energy projects, including construction of what state media describe as the world's largest hydropower dam on the eastern edge of the Tibetan Plateau. On Monday, work also began on a new solar thermal power plant at an altitude of 4,550 metres in Tibet, underlining Beijing's continued push into large-scale strategic energy infrastructure.

Xi's latest remarks show that China is not abandoning fossil fuel security even as it accelerates its green transition. Instead, Beijing appears determined to build an energy model that combines renewables, coal, hydro and nuclear power into a system designed to withstand both climate pressure and geopolitical shocks.