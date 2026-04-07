Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 77 Of 110 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, the enemy launched 110 attacks using Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas combat drones, as well as other types of drones, from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske, Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea), as well as the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. Approximately 70 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, Air Defense Forces shot down or neutralized 77 drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Strikes by 31 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, and downed drones (debris) were found at 9 locations.

War update: 150 combat engagements on front line over past day, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors remain

The attack is ongoing, with enemy drones still in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine on the evening of April 6 due to the threat of Russian UAVs.