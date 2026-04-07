Bengal BJP Candidate Dalim Roy Injured During Campaign, Condition Stable

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 7 (IANS) BJP candidate from the Maynaguri Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, Dalim Roy, was injured while campaigning on Monday evening, the party said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that he suddenly suffered a serious head injury while campaigning on Monday afternoon. He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stable.

According to the BJP, Dalim Roy was campaigning in the area adjacent to the Maynaguri station intersection on Monday afternoon. At that time, an accident occurred while he was entering a shop. He hit his head on the shop's tin roof, resulting in a deep cut on his forehead and started bleeding.

Party workers and supporters rushed him to the Maynaguri rural hospital, where he received primary treatment.

BJP's Jalpaiguri district committee member Chanchal Sarkar said, "We were out campaigning. We were at the end of the campaign. The campaign was in its final leg for the day at the station intersection. He was conducting public relations at a drug store. The roof of the verandah was slightly low. While entering the store, he hit his head on the tin roof. He got deep cuts on his forehead and started bleeding. After that, he was taken to the Maynaguri Rural Hospital."

According to the BJP leader, the BJP candidate has been asked to take a few days' rest. However, BJP leaders said that he will start campaigning very soon. Later in the day, Roy met with party workers and leaders. Maynaguri goes to the polls in the first phase on April 23.

It may be noted that amid the clamour for the ticket for Maynaguri in the BJP, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar declared Dalim Roy as the party's sole official candidate, thereby putting to rest any confusion over the nomination. Controversy erupted after the BJP replaced Kaushik Roy, who had been earlier announced as the party nominee, with Dalim Roy following protests by party workers.