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Iranian Strikes Raise Concerns Over Chemical Hazards in Southern Israel
(MENAFN) Ongoing Iranian attacks on a major petrochemical hub in southern Israel have triggered fears of potential chemical leakage as the conflict with Tehran intensifies.
According to reports, the Ramat Hovav Industrial Zone has been struck three times by Iranian missiles within a single week. On March 29, a missile hit the Adama Makhachem plant in the zone, causing a fire and elevating alert levels due to fears of a hazardous chemical leak. A second strike on April 2 damaged the same facility and ignited another fire, while a third missile landed nearby on Sunday without causing damage.
The repeated strikes “were not coincidental," as the Ramat Hovav zone is considered one of Israel’s largest concentrations of chemical and petrochemical industries and “a target of strategic importance,” according to reports.
“Any missile strike on this site, even if it does not result in catastrophic consequences, poses a potential environmental threat, in addition to psychological impact and public pressure," the reports added. “The sensitivity of the area is not limited to the industrial aspect, but also includes the geographical aspect.”
The proximity of the complex to Beersheba and surrounding communities further raises concerns that any hazardous leak or significant damage could endanger large numbers of people in southern Israel, as stated by reports.
According to reports, the Ramat Hovav Industrial Zone has been struck three times by Iranian missiles within a single week. On March 29, a missile hit the Adama Makhachem plant in the zone, causing a fire and elevating alert levels due to fears of a hazardous chemical leak. A second strike on April 2 damaged the same facility and ignited another fire, while a third missile landed nearby on Sunday without causing damage.
The repeated strikes “were not coincidental," as the Ramat Hovav zone is considered one of Israel’s largest concentrations of chemical and petrochemical industries and “a target of strategic importance,” according to reports.
“Any missile strike on this site, even if it does not result in catastrophic consequences, poses a potential environmental threat, in addition to psychological impact and public pressure," the reports added. “The sensitivity of the area is not limited to the industrial aspect, but also includes the geographical aspect.”
The proximity of the complex to Beersheba and surrounding communities further raises concerns that any hazardous leak or significant damage could endanger large numbers of people in southern Israel, as stated by reports.
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