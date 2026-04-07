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Iranian Officers Die While Engaging “Hostile Aircraft” in Isfahan
(MENAFN) Four Iranian army officers lost their lives early Sunday while conducting an air defense operation in Isfahan province, central Iran, targeting what the country described as US-Israeli “hostile aircraft.”
According to reports, the incident took place in the Mahyar area south of Isfahan, where the officers were assigned to a rapid-response air defense unit. During the engagement, they confronted enemy fighter jets, helicopters, armed drones, and supporting aircraft, firing at incoming aerial threats.
The statement said one shoulder-fired missile successfully struck a “hostile aircraft,” after which the officers were targeted and killed in subsequent enemy strikes, as stated by reports.
According to reports, the incident took place in the Mahyar area south of Isfahan, where the officers were assigned to a rapid-response air defense unit. During the engagement, they confronted enemy fighter jets, helicopters, armed drones, and supporting aircraft, firing at incoming aerial threats.
The statement said one shoulder-fired missile successfully struck a “hostile aircraft,” after which the officers were targeted and killed in subsequent enemy strikes, as stated by reports.
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