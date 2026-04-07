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Palestine's FM Urges Sanctions Targeting Israeli Settlers
(MENAFN) Palestine's Foreign Ministry on Monday issued an urgent demand for binding international sanctions against Israeli settlers and the broader settlement apparatus, following a wave of pre-dawn attacks on two villages south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
The ministry condemned what it called "terrorist attacks by settlers" in the villages of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya and Qusra, where dozens of Israeli settlers descended before sunrise, torching homes and vehicles and wounding at least 10 Palestinians, according to media correspondents on the ground.
Officials described the arson as "organized and repeated crimes directed by the occupation state," asserting that the violence is designed to manufacture a coercive environment that forces Palestinians off their land. The ministry accused Israeli authorities of providing active cover and facilitation to the armed settler groups carrying out these assaults, framing the attacks as instruments of settlement expansion and ethnic cleansing.
Going beyond routine statements, the ministry demanded concrete international action "beyond condemnation," including the designation of settler militias on international terrorism lists, the activation of accountability mechanisms, and the prosecution of those responsible. It warned that continued inaction would embolden further violence and erode any remaining foundations for peace.
The scale of the threat is significant: according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli settlers carried out 4,723 attacks across the occupied West Bank in 2025 alone, killing 14 Palestinians and displacing 13 Bedouin communities comprising 1,090 individuals.
Since launching its military campaign in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has intensified operations across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem — moves Palestinians view as a prelude to formal annexation. In July 2024, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark ruling declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the withdrawal of all settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The ministry condemned what it called "terrorist attacks by settlers" in the villages of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya and Qusra, where dozens of Israeli settlers descended before sunrise, torching homes and vehicles and wounding at least 10 Palestinians, according to media correspondents on the ground.
Officials described the arson as "organized and repeated crimes directed by the occupation state," asserting that the violence is designed to manufacture a coercive environment that forces Palestinians off their land. The ministry accused Israeli authorities of providing active cover and facilitation to the armed settler groups carrying out these assaults, framing the attacks as instruments of settlement expansion and ethnic cleansing.
Going beyond routine statements, the ministry demanded concrete international action "beyond condemnation," including the designation of settler militias on international terrorism lists, the activation of accountability mechanisms, and the prosecution of those responsible. It warned that continued inaction would embolden further violence and erode any remaining foundations for peace.
The scale of the threat is significant: according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli settlers carried out 4,723 attacks across the occupied West Bank in 2025 alone, killing 14 Palestinians and displacing 13 Bedouin communities comprising 1,090 individuals.
Since launching its military campaign in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has intensified operations across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem — moves Palestinians view as a prelude to formal annexation. In July 2024, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark ruling declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the withdrawal of all settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
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