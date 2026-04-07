403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Reports Rising Number of Injuries Amid Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that at least 7,142 people have sustained injuries since the outbreak of the conflict with Iran, including 107 new cases over the past 24 hours.
According to reports, 114 individuals remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition and 14 suffering from serious injuries. While official figures on fatalities were not provided, independent sources indicate that at least 31 people have died since the war began on February 28.
Tensions in the region have intensified since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28, which reportedly claimed over 1,340 lives, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, while also limiting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
The conflict has further spread to Lebanon, with Israeli forces conducting airstrikes and ground operations, and Hezbollah launching cross-border attacks into Israel, heightening the risk of a broader regional escalation.
According to reports, 114 individuals remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition and 14 suffering from serious injuries. While official figures on fatalities were not provided, independent sources indicate that at least 31 people have died since the war began on February 28.
Tensions in the region have intensified since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28, which reportedly claimed over 1,340 lives, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, while also limiting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
The conflict has further spread to Lebanon, with Israeli forces conducting airstrikes and ground operations, and Hezbollah launching cross-border attacks into Israel, heightening the risk of a broader regional escalation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment