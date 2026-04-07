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Israel Pends for Trump's Green Light on Iranian Targets

Israel Pends for Trump's Green Light on Iranian Targets


2026-04-07 02:25:48
(MENAFN) Israel has finalized an updated set of energy and infrastructure targets inside Iran and is holding for approval from US President Donald Trump before proceeding, according to a report published Monday.

"Israel is awaiting Trump's decision on the next steps, but we have additional plans for the upcoming weeks pending an American green light," an Israeli security official told media.

A separate Israeli source told media that Tel Aviv holds deep skepticism that any meaningful deal with Tehran can be brokered, and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has communicated those reservations directly to Trump. The two leaders held a phone call Sunday, following the successful rescue of two American pilots who had been shot down over Iran.

The development underscores the increasingly high-stakes calculus shaping the next phase of a conflict that erupted after the US-Israeli offensive on Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since responded with a barrage of drone and missile strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces, while restricting maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

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