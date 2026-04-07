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DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION


2026-04-07 02:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) Name Sarah Boulton
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status PCA of Murray Steele, Non-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification code GB00B17B3479
(b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
(c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.52 per share 41,345
(d)
 Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2026
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


MENAFN07042026004107003653ID1110950005



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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