Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 14 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the“Safe Harbour Rules”). The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 551,266 910.44 501,893,020 30 March 2026 16,263 862.65 14,029,238 31 March 2026 16,715 882.66 14,753,742 1 April 2026 12,667 905.47 11,469,644 Accumulated under the programme 596,911 908.25 542,145,644

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,908,220 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.35% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment

Share repurchase programme 20260407