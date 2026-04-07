403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Envoy Stresses Riyadh-Ankara Cooperation to Ease Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Fahad bin Assaad Abu Al-Nasr said that cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye plays a key role in easing regional tensions and preventing further escalation, according to reports.
In remarks given during an interview, the ambassador noted that relations between Riyadh and Ankara are experiencing “accelerated qualitative development,” driven by a shared determination from both sides to strengthen cooperation and deepen ties between the two influential regional powers.
Q: How do you view the path of Saudi-Turkish relations?
A: The Saudi-Turkish relations are currently witnessing a rapid qualitative development that reflects the commitment of the leadership of both countries to elevate ties to broader and more solid levels.
He explained that reciprocal high-level visits have helped advance this progress, pointing in particular to the February 2026 trip by Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Saudi Arabia, which contributed to reinforcing closer and more substantive relations.
The joint statement issued after the visit underlined the need to boost cooperation in priority areas, capitalize on investment opportunities linked to Saudi Vision 2030 and Türkiye’s Century Vision, build on the work of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, and expand partnerships across various sectors in ways that benefit both countries.
In remarks given during an interview, the ambassador noted that relations between Riyadh and Ankara are experiencing “accelerated qualitative development,” driven by a shared determination from both sides to strengthen cooperation and deepen ties between the two influential regional powers.
Q: How do you view the path of Saudi-Turkish relations?
A: The Saudi-Turkish relations are currently witnessing a rapid qualitative development that reflects the commitment of the leadership of both countries to elevate ties to broader and more solid levels.
He explained that reciprocal high-level visits have helped advance this progress, pointing in particular to the February 2026 trip by Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Saudi Arabia, which contributed to reinforcing closer and more substantive relations.
The joint statement issued after the visit underlined the need to boost cooperation in priority areas, capitalize on investment opportunities linked to Saudi Vision 2030 and Türkiye’s Century Vision, build on the work of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, and expand partnerships across various sectors in ways that benefit both countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment