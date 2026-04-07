Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 24,452,336 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the 'Shares') were issued and allotted on 4 April 2026 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription (the 'Offer') to raise £75 million, with an over-allotment facility of £25 million, in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 52.0p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 30 October 2025 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

An application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 8 April 2026.

The following directors and PCAs of directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 52.0p: