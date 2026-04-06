IPL 2026: Bartlett Strikes Early As KKR Slip To 25/2 Before Rain Stops Play In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 6 (IANS) The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) match was delayed after rain came into play at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Monday.

The drizzle intensified, forcing the umpires to take the players off the field as covers were swiftly brought on. The ground staff acted quickly, laying out sheets across the pitch, square and run-ups, and within moments, the entire playing area was covered.

After the rain, the covers were firmly placed, and the revised timing for the inspection was set for 8:45 PM IST. But the rain continued past the inspection time, and past the 9.52 pm deadline after which overs will be reduced for both teams. This is the first match of the 2026 IPL in which the weather has made such an impact. If the rain relents and the game starts, the overs will be reduced now and the target set as per the DLS Method.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would have welcomed the break, having been in deep trouble at 25/2 after losing two key overseas batters early. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, would have been frustrated by the interruption, having dominated proceedings and keen to maintain the pressure.

Xavier Bartlett gave a perfect start to PBKS with a quick blow inside the Power-play.

KKR's troubles deepened early as Bartlett struck twice in quick succession with relentless precision. First, Allen fell in a similar fashion, attempting to go big but only managing a thick outside edge. With Bartlett hitting the same spot consistently. Moments later, Cameron Green's lean patch continued as he edged a probing delivery to the keeper for just 4, unable to resist the temptation outside off.

KKR found themselves two down in no time and under serious pressure. Earlier, KKR won the toss as Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine were out of the team, while PBKS opted for the same playing XI.