MISTR Covers Florida Patients As ADAP Changes Create Gaps In HIV Treatment Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Telehealth Platform Provides Long-Term HIV Care, Insurance Premium Support, and Medication at Little to No Cost

San Juan, PR, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As recent changes to Florida's AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) create uncertainty for patients who rely on the program for HIV medication and insurance support, MISTR today announced it will provide free, long-term HIV care to anyone affected, including insurance premium support for patients who receive ongoing treatment through MISTR.

While many people know MISTR as the largest provider of free online PrEP, the company also delivers comprehensive HIV treatment and ongoing care.

Recent policy changes in Florida have eliminated premium assistance and restricted access to certain medications, including Biktarvy, the most widely prescribed HIV treatment in the United States, creating new barriers for patients who must now navigate insurance coverage and treatment access on their own.

“MISTR was built to remove barriers to care,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR.“If you're in Florida and you've lost access to coverage, we will make sure you stay on your medication.”

How HIV Treatment with MISTR Works

MISTR's model is designed to make HIV care simple, accessible, and stigma-free. Patients can enroll online in minutes, without visiting a doctor's office or completing complex paperwork.

Every six months, patients complete a short health questionnaire and connect with a licensed HIV specialist by video consultation, accessing expert care from providers across the country without the need for a doctor's office. MISTR then coordinates required lab work at one of more than 2,200 locations nationwide, eliminating the need for traditional clinic visits.

From there, MISTR manages the entire process end-to-end, including insurance enrollment, coordination, prescription fulfillment, and ongoing care, ensuring patients receive their medication without interruption.

Patients enter their information once, and MISTR handles everything automatically, including plan selection, enrollment, and follow-up, with no phone calls or paperwork required.

Supporting Patients Affected by Florida ADAP Changes

For patients impacted by changes to Florida's ADAP program, MISTR provides:



Full HIV treatment and long-term care at little or no cost

Access to medications, including Biktarvy, without forced switches

MISTR helps patients find and enroll in insurance plans that cover their medication, including Biktarvy, with little to no out-of-pocket cost via MISTR's Online Plan FindrPremium assistance of up to $250 per month coverage for uninsured patients No copays, no paperwork, and no clinic visits required

MISTR also works to ensure patients can remain on the medication prescribed by their doctor, including Biktarvy, by identifying and enrolling patients in plans that cover their treatment.

As long as patients remain active in care, MISTR will continue to provide monthly insurance premium assistance.

Without programs like ADAP, patients can face up to $5,000 per month for HIV medication alone. For widely prescribed treatments such as Biktarvy, that can exceed $60,000 per year, before lab monitoring, physician visits, insurance premiums, and other medical costs are included.

“We have the science and the tools to end HIV,” Schukraft added.“The challenge is access. When systems create gaps, people still need care. MISTR was built to close those gaps, and we're ready to do that in Florida and anywhere patients are at risk of losing coverage.”

Patients in Florida who have been impacted by ADAP changes can enroll in care now at mistr.

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ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is the largest telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the only telemedicine platform offering its' services for free to both insured and uninsured patients. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor's office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit or its' companion platform.

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MISTR Provides Free Online HIV Care

CONTACT: Brian Rosman MISTR 323.443.7780...