MP: CM Yadav Releases 'Geeta Bharti' Authored By Mustafa Arif

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 6 (IANS) In a significant gesture of cultural harmony and literary contribution, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the book Geeta Bharti, authored by Muslim writer Mustafa Arif, a resident of Ujjain.

After releasing the book at his residence in Bhopal, Chief Minister Yadav praised the author's efforts, stating that such works play an important role in strengthening social harmony and mutual understanding among different communities.

Yadav further stated that the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita are universal and transcend religious boundaries.

“When a writer from a different faith interprets such a sacred text with devotion and understanding, it sends a powerful message of unity and shared heritage,” he said.

The book Geeta Bharti presents verses of the Bhagavad Gita in a unique literary format, where the original Sanskrit shlokas are interpreted and rendered in Hindi poetic“muktak” style, making them more accessible to the general public.

Author Mustafa Arif expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for inaugurating his work and said that his intention behind writing Geeta Bharti was to bridge cultural gaps and bring the philosophical teachings of the Gita closer to common readers.

He emphasised that spiritual knowledge belongs to all humanity and should not be confined to any one religion.

Addressing the event, Mustafa Arif explained the inspiration behind the book, stating that where there is 'Dharm', 'Karm' holds the highest place, and that, therefore, all religions emphasise righteous action.

He shared that after composing 10,000 Hindi verses based on the 6,666 verses of the Holy Quran, divine inspiration guided him towards religious texts centred on the philosophy of 'Karm'.

He shared that the philosophy of 'Karma' in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita deeply inspired him.

With divine grace, his writing embarked on a research journey centred on the Gita, culminating in 786 Hindi muktaks based on the 700 Sanskrit shlokas of the Bhagavad Gita.

“Creating this work was a unique experience of imbibing the philosophy of Sanatan Hindu thought, which inspires people to understand India's culture and the tradition of unity in diversity,” Arif said.

Arif expressed his belief that there are several similarities between Hindu and Islamic scriptures, both of which emphasise divine inspiration.

The release of Geeta Bharti has been widely seen as a symbol of India's pluralistic traditions, in which literature continues to serve as a bridge between faiths and cultures, reinforcing the idea of unity in diversity.