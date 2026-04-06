Priyanka Gandhi Sharpens Attack Against Vijayan Govt, Says No Cooperation In Solving People's Issues

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode, April 6 (IANS) Congress-led UDF star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday rued that she is not being allowed to function effectively as a Member of Parliament, as every attempt she made to coordinate with the Pinarayi Vijayan government to resolve Kerala people's issues ended in disappointment.

Addressing an election convention at Thiruvambady near here in support of UDF candidate C.K. Kasim as she intensified her campaign across Kerala ahead of Thursday's crucial polling, the Wayanad MP alleged a lack of cooperation from the state administration, which, she said, was hampering efforts to address pressing public concerns.

Highlighting local issues, Priyanka Gandhi pointed to the increasing incidents of wild animal attacks as the most serious challenge in the region.

"Every year, lives are being lost. This is a complex issue that requires coordination across departments, but the government is unwilling to act," she said, adding that the situation continues to worsen.

Stepping up her attack on the Left Democratic Front government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, she alleged that its functioning is under a cloud of corruption.

“We know how contracts are awarded. Even children in Kerala are aware of the corruption,” she remarked, while also claiming a tacit understanding between the CPI-M and the BJP.

Turning to the Centre, Priyanka criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his government of remaining indifferent to both domestic and global concerns.

She alleged that policy decisions have pushed Indian farmers into distress and that the Centre has failed to respond adequately to humanitarian crises.

She also flagged rising unemployment, noting that despite high levels of education, many young people in Kerala are being forced to look for opportunities outside the state.

"Neither the Centre nor the state is standing with the people. Both are turning away from real issues," she said.

With campaigning entering its final phase, Priyanka Gandhi's remarks underline the UDF's attempt to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment and sharpen the political narrative in the run-up to polling day.