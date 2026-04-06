While You Were Trusting The Market, The Market Was Setting A Trap: Jim Rickards Reveals Why The AI Boom Has Been Quietly Rigged Against Ordinary Investors From The Start

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a New Video Presentation, the Former CIA Advisor and Bestselling Economist Exposes the Financial Machinery Behind the AI Bubble - and Documents How the Sophisticated Money Is Already Moving While Ordinary Investors Are Left Holding the Risk

Washington, D.C., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You didn't do anything wrong. You invested carefully. You diversified. You trusted the index funds, the financial media, the broadly positive consensus that artificial intelligence was the investment opportunity of a generation. You did exactly what you were supposed to do.

Jim Rickards wants you to understand why that may have been exactly the plan.

In a newly released video presentation, the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author makes an argument that goes beyond warning about an impending crash. He makes the case that the financial architecture of the AI boom was constructed in a way that concentrated risk at the bottom of the market - with ordinary investors - while the sophisticated money at the top quietly built in its own escape routes.

The Structure of the Trap

The presentation walks through what Rickards describes as the deliberate financial engineering at the heart of the AI sector: circular financing arrangements in which major players lend each other money to buy each other's products, generating the appearance of revenue and growth while the underlying economic substance is largely circular. Off-balance-sheet debt structures - the same kind used by Enron and Lehman Brothers - that make company balance sheets look far healthier than they are. And a web of financial interdependencies that means when one major player fails, the losses radiate outward through the entire system at once.

These structures, Rickards argues, do not appear accidental. They are the natural result of an industry where competitive pressure and the need to maintain investor confidence have produced a web of financial arrangements that obscures the true level of risk - and that will be extremely difficult to unwind when confidence begins to shift.

Who Gets Out First - and Who Gets Left Behind

The presentation documents what Rickards sees as the clearest evidence that the trap is already being sprung: the systematic, quiet exit of the most sophisticated money from the AI sector while the public narrative remains overwhelmingly positive.

Tech billionaires liquidating nine-figure stakes in silence. Major institutional funds exiting AI positions without announcement. Hedge fund managers slashing exposure across the board. Corporate insiders at AI companies cashing out roughly $1 billion in shares - not in a panic, but in a methodical, deliberate pattern that Rickards argues reflects insider knowledge about what is coming.

Meanwhile, millions of ordinary Americans remain fully invested - encouraged by financial media, reassured by their advisors, and unaware that the people who built this market are already on their way out the door.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the CIA, the Pentagon, and the Federal Reserve on how financial systems concentrate and conceal risk - and on what happens when that risk surfaces without warning. He is a bestselling author and one of the most experienced independent voices in global macroeconomic analysis. His research is published by Paradigm Press, rated 4.8 stars across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.

To access the full session click here.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...