CHANGES TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF KLÉPIERRE

Paris, April 6, 2026

Klépierre's Supervisory Board met on April 3, 2026, and paid tribute to Mr. David Simon, Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board for 14 years, who passed away on March 22.

The Supervisory Board unanimously decided, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, with immediate effect, to:



appoint Mr. Stanley Shashoua as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the duration of his term as a member of the Supervisory Board; co-opt Mr. Emmanuel Cronier as a non-independent member of the Supervisory Board, for a period of one year until the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the 2026 financial year in 2027.(1)

Following this decision, Klépierre's Supervisory Board is composed of 9 members, including 6 independents and 3 representatives of Simon Property Group, including the Chairman. This breakdown is identical to that of February 17, 2026, the date of the previous meeting of the Supervisory Board.

Stanley Shashoua has been a member of the Klépierre Supervisory Board since April 14, 2015. Since 2025, he has been President - International Real Estate of Simon Property Group. After starting his career in finance and real estate, he joined Simon Property Group in 2013 as Head of International Development, before becoming its Chief Investment Officer.

Emmanuel Cronier is Senior Managing Director Europe for Simon Property Group. He joined Simon Property Group in 2008, initially serving as Vice President of the International Division, and later as Managing Director Europe. He has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate and industrial sectors. During his career, he has held various management positions, including at Unibail-Rodamco and General Electric. He started his career in 1994 at KPMG in audit and consulting roles

Stanley Shashoua commented,“I am deeply honored to assume the Chairmanship of Klépierre, succeeding David Simon, an exemplary and visionary leader whose legacy will continue to inspire us all. I am highly committed to pursuing the strategy David so thoughtfully established and to relentlessly driving continued operating excellence across the organization. At the same time, we will remain firmly focused on maintaining Klépierre's industry-leading balance sheet. I have full confidence in the management team to continue delivering sustained growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

REGULATED INFORMATION

General Assembly of May 7, 2026

Following the publication of the notice of meeting of April 1, 2026, the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 7, 2026, will be supplemented accordingly.

This supplement will be the subject of an amended notice to be published on April 22, 2026, incorporating the ratification of the provisional appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Cronier, which was made by way of co-optation by the Supervisory Board meeting on April 3, 2026.

The other resolutions remain unchanged.

This amended notice will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and posted on the Company's website.

Information on the remuneration of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

In accordance with the provisions of Article 26.5.2 of the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the recommendations of the Autorité des marchés financiers, the Company makes public the information relating to the elements of remuneration due or awarded to Mr. David Simon in respect of his mandates within the Company.

Information relating to the remuneration awarded to Mr. David Simon for the 2025 financial year paid in 2026 is set out in section 6.2.2 of the 2025 Universal Registration Document available on Klépierre's website: .

Mr. David Simon's remuneration for the financial year 2026 has been determined in accordance with the prevailing compensation policy as of the date his duties concluded. The amount is prorated based on his period of service from January 1 to February 19, 2026, resulting in a total of €7,671.24. This sum pertains solely to the fixed portion of his compensation.

No exceptional remuneration, severance or non-competition pay, or supplementary pension will be received for 2026.

In addition, it is specified that Mr. David Simon did not benefit from (i) ongoing multi-year or deferred variable compensation plans, nor (ii) stock options not yet exercised or performance shares not yet vested.