Kaleris Recognized As Inbound Logistics 2026 Top 100 Technology Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -Award highlights Kaleris' integrated TMS and YMS driving port-to---door execution and cold chain integrity-

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a global provider of leading supply chain execution software, today announced that it has been named one of Inbound Logistics' 2026 Top 100 Technology Providers, marking the company's third consecutive year earning the recognition.

Compiled annually by the Inbound Logistics editorial selection committee, the Top 100 list highlights a select group of technology providers recognized for delivering impactful solutions and value to the supply chain community.

Kaleris reduces fragmentation through a connected approach, enabled by the company's Execution Visibility Platform. Unlike standalone systems, the Kaleris Execution Visibility Platform connects yard, transportation, terminal, and rail operational data for more seamless hand-offs between nodes and modes. This synchronized execution supports a range of use cases, including:



Streamlined Port-to-Door Cargo Movement: Kaleris enables coordinated execution across the entire logistics journey. Organizations can now orchestrate the movement of goods from port terminals through rail networks, into the yard, and out for final delivery without operational or data gaps. Intelligent Cold Chain Management (ColdLink): Introduced earlier this year at Manifest 2026, Kaleris ColdLink leverages a native integration between the company's TMS and YMS to protect temperature-sensitive cargo. While the TMS provides transit visibility, the integrated YMS enables active, guided interventions in the yard environment, such as automated alerts and real-time operational control, to prevent spoilage and maintain compliance.

“Kaleris continues to push the boundaries of what supply chain execution technology can deliver,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris.“This recognition reflects our focus on helping customers orchestrate complex operations with greater clarity and precision. In an environment where conditions are constantly changing, we help teams align systems, data, and execution so they can make better decisions and keep operations running smoothly.”

Today, Kaleris supports more than 680 customers across 105 countries, providing integrated supply chain execution technology spanning transportation management, yard management, terminal operations, and rail logistics. The full 2026 Top 100 Technology Providers list appears in the April 2026 issue of Inbound Logistics and on the publication's website.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading global software company focused on solving the world's most complex supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by more than 680 companies in 105 countries, Kaleris delivers mission-critical solutions for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. Our technology elevates the supply chain by creating a more connected, visible, and reliable logistics ecosystem. By closing data and operational gaps that cause inefficiencies, Kaleris empowers customers to achieve their goals. Learn more at .

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