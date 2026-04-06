Calcutta HC Quashes FIR Filed By West Bengal Police Against CBI

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 6 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday quashed a first information report (FIR) lodged by the West Bengal Police's CID against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a coal-smuggling case, which the central agency was probing.

The FIR was lodged at the Bishnupur Police station under the Diamond Harbour Police District in the South 24 Parganas district in 2002. Among the CBI officials against whom the FIR was lodged included senior central agency officer, Umesh Kumar.

In May 2022, the CBI's investigating team, led by Umesh Kumar, reached Bishnupur in connection with the central agency's investigation into the multi-crore coal smuggling case in West Bengal.

During the course of the investigation, the CBI sleuths integrated local Trinamool Congress leader, Haibar Akhan. Later, based on a complaint filed by the said Trinamool Congress leader, the FIR was lodged at Bishnupur Police Station, and the charge of the investigation was handed over to the CID.

Cases were registered against the CBI officials under 13 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Thereafter, the CBI approached the Calcutta High Court with a plea for quashing the FIR registered against the agency's officials.

After a prolonged hearing in the matter for almost three years, the single-judge bench of Justice Uday Kumar pronounced the verdict, quashing the FIR registered against the CBI officials, including Umesh Kumar.

Umesh Kumar was the chief investigation officer in the coal smuggling case in West Bengal and led the CBI investigation into the case documents involving the syndicate of the principal accused in the matter, Anup Maji a.k.a. Lala, and his associates.

He and his team also interrogated the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) officials, suspected of being involved in the matter, and other accused persons involved in the coal smuggling case after their arrests.

Umesh Kumar was responsible for the framing of charges in the case and also oversaw the investigation in the case at a special CBI court in Asansol.