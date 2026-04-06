Telangana CM's Point-By-Point Rebuttal To His Kerala Counterpart

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has come out with a point-by-point rebuttal to the tweets by his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Telangana Chief Minister stated that seven tweets of Pinarayi Vijayan contain several misstatements, selective citations and glaring omissions.

In a six-page letter addressed to the Kerala Chief Minister, the Telangana CM tried to set the record straight. He told Vijayan that his data is outdated and that he was speaking about the past.

“A quick preliminary observation: virtually every statistic you cite is from the NITI Aayog SDG Index 2023-24 period, representing the tail-end of a disastrous decade for Telangana, when the combined onslaught of the BJP at the Centre and the BRS in the state had pushed our people to an all-time low. That era ended in December 2023. You are measuring our recovery by data that predates our government,” wrote the Congress leader.

"More strikingly, you wrote - and I quote your own tweet - "By late 2025, Kerala is set to become the first state in the country to completely eradicate extreme poverty". We are now in April 2026. You are speaking of the past in the future tense. Did it happen? Or was it, like many LDF promises, still a work in progress?” he asked.

Revanth Reddy also told Kerala CM that he is coming to Thiruvananthapuram on April 7 and would share the stage with him directly. Inviting Vijayan for a debate, he wrote that he is looking forward to hearing his views in a positive and fact-based discussion.

On April 3, Vijayan made a series of tweets to lash out at Revanth Reddy after the latter made certain remarks criticising the LDF government in Kerala while participating in an election campaign in that state.

“Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy's recent disparaging remarks about Kerala are entirely baseless. It is ironic that someone who runs bulldozers over the homes of the poor in his own state is trying to preach to Kerala about social progress. He has simply become a mouthpiece for those trying to sabotage our sustainable and inclusive development model,” Vijayan had posted.

The Kerala CM cited data to counter Revanth Reddy on his allegations of corruption, misgovernance, poverty rate and alleged nexus between Kerala and the Central government.

Along with the point-by-point rebuttal, the Telangana Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of the Congress government during the last 28 months, giving a macro-economic snapshot and listing various schemes launched for the welfare of farmers, women and youth employment.

Revanth Reddy wrote that people of Kerala -struggling with brain drain, industrial stagnation and a welfare model increasingly dependent on Gulf remittances – deserve better than a government that has held power for 10 years and has run out of new answers.

“They deserve a government that balances welfare with opportunity. They deserve the Congress model,” he added.