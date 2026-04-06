Axalta Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 1-800-579-2543 and the conference ID is AXALTA. For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through May 7, 2026. The replay dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921. The replay passcode is 1161377.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta and follow us on LinkedIn.