PM Modi Delivering Strong Leadership, Empowering Women: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), April 6 (IANS) Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that India has finally received strong and decisive leadership after a long wait, which has helped address several long-standing issues facing the country since Independence.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "After a long wait, India has finally received strong leadership in the form of Narendra Modi. Since the country's Independence, Narendra Modi has addressed many of the nation's long-standing issues. Some challenges still remain, and preparations are underway to tackle them."

Highlighting the government's initiatives for women, he credited PM Modi for ensuring greater respect, recognition, and security for women.

"As far as women are concerned, the respect and recognition they have received, whether regarding the Women's Reservation Bill, security, or their overall dignity, are entirely due to Narendra Modi," he added.

On recent allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Krishnam said that such accusations are common during election periods.

He said, "As long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, justice will be done for everyone. It is easy to make allegations; anyone can be accused. The allegations made against the Chief Minister of Assam are serious, but he has already responded to them. These are all election-time allegations. As time passes, the truth will come out. I have full faith that Himanta Biswa Sarma will answer all the accusations."

Addressing issues of communal harmony, Krishnam emphasised that no community should be collectively blamed for the actions of a few individuals. He rejected narratives that portray Muslims as anti-national, stating that it is wrong and unjust to label an entire community. He stressed that no religion endorses violence and condemned acts of killing in the name of faith as both legally and morally unacceptable. He also criticised extremist slogans, saying those who use them neither understand Allah nor the teachings of the Prophet.

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Krishnam said that such leaders appear directionless, with inconsistent statements over time. He called for a complete overhaul of the Indian National Congress, stating that the party's issues are structural and require deep introspection by its senior leadership.

Referring to the Ram Temple, he said that members of India's armed forces-including police, army, and paramilitary personnel-are devotees of Lord Hanuman and suggested that they should visit the temple and offer prayers to Lord Ram.