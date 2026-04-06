Pakistan Lacks Coherent Plan To Combat HIV As Cases Continue To Rise: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 6 (IANS) Recent reports have indicated that Pakistan has 84,421 registered HIV/AIDS patients, with Punjab province recording the most number of cases, followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and the Islamabad Capital Territory. Healthcare authorities in Pakistan must create a coherent and sustained plan to combat HIV, a report has cautioned.

Transmission can occur through unsafe practices like barber services, dental procedures and related factors. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), majority of HIV patients in Pakistan do not know about their condition.

HIV/AIDS cases have increased by 200 per cent in Pakistan over the past 15 years - from 16,000 in 2010 to 48,000 in 2024. The WHO estimated that around 350,000 people have HIV in Pakistan, however, nearly eight in 10 affected individuals remain unaware about their status, according to an editorial in Pakistan's leading daily 'The News International'. Children are also getting infected by HIV/AIDS, with cases among those aged between 0-14 years increasing from 530 in 2010 to 1,800 in 2023.

"HIV has long remained a taboo in this part of the world. Misinformation surrounding the disease has created a situation where patients often blame themselves if they contract the virus. In the past, such individuals were ostracised and forced to live in isolation. While there has been some improvement, the situation is still far from adequate. Unawareness of the disease continues to put others at risk," the editorial mentioned.

"There have been cases where individuals contracted HIV after using equipment previously used on infected patients. Criminal negligence – such as the reuse of medical equipment – further exacerbates the crisis. The harrowing example of a hospital in rural Sindh, where hundreds of children were infected due to the reuse of single-use syringes and other tools, is still a terrifying reminder of the extent of systemic failure," it added.

Healthcare authorities must create a coherent and sustained plan to combat HIV. Reducing stigma and encouraging people to undergo testing and treatment should be the first step. Awareness campaigns should be launched in Pakistan to share details regarding the virus with the people.

According to the editorial, HIV education should be included in school curriculum and religious and community leaders should be asked to share accurate information. The government should increase free or low-cost testing centres for people, introduce rapid test kits and encourage routine testing in hospitals.