'Pawan Khera Will Spend His Last Moments In Assam Jail': Himanta Biswa Politics #Shorts

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back at Congress leader Pawan Khera over allegations that his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds multiple foreign passports (UAE, Antigua & Barbuda, Egypt) and hidden assets worth Rs 52,000 crore. Himanta calls the documents fraudulent, points out errors in names, spelling & birthplace, and says police have confirmed via diplomatic channels that the passports are fake. He warns of defamation cases and says Pawan Khera will end up in Assam jail.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.