IOC's Sahney In Guwahati To Review LPG Supply, Stresses Transparency

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Indian Oil Corporation Limited chairman A S Sahney visited Guwahati to review the ground-level LPG supply situation and assess service delivery. During his visit, Sahney interacted with LPG distributors, customers and field teams to evaluate stock preparedness, safety practices and overall operational efficiency.

Chairman's Directives to Distributors

He held a meeting with LPG distributors from Assam and Meghalaya across all oil marketing companies (OMCs) and emphasised the importance of maintaining transparency in operations. He stressed strict adherence to 100 per cent DAC compliance and called for accelerated e-KYC processes to ensure that LPG cylinders reach genuine consumers without any diversion.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance approach towards malpractices, Sahney directed distributors to maintain adequate stock levels and ensure timely and seamless home delivery services. He also underlined the need to maintain a customer-friendly environment while delivering services.

Supply Chain and Safety Review

The chairman reviewed the preparedness of the supply chain and urged stakeholders to continue following safety norms and operational guidelines strictly.

IndianOil Assures Uninterrupted Supply

IndianOil stated that LPG supplies remain robust in the region and there is no shortage reported. The company assured that all necessary measures are in place to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG to consumers. Customers have been advised to remain calm and avoid panic, as teams are working around the clock to maintain smooth and continuous distribution of LPG across the region.

Government Confirms Sufficient LPG Stock

The visit comes as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and strengthen fuel supply systems, ensuring that essential services reach consumers efficiently without disruption. In a press conference by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas earlier today, the Government clarified that LPG supply remains sufficient, with additional cargoes already tied up to meet demand.

Oil and gas companies, including their senior leadership, have been actively monitoring the situation on the ground over the past two days. State governments are also holding regular reviews to ensure smooth distribution and to take immediate action against any instances of black marketing or hoarding. There is no shortage at LPG distributorships, and supply operations continue at scale, the Ministry said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)