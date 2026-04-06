ITBP To Host 25Th All India Water Sports Cluster In Tehri From April 8

25th All India Water Sports Cluster Announced

Inspector General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Manu Maharaj, on Monday announced that the 25th All India Water Sports Cluster will be held from April 8 to 12, with 19 teams from across the country participating in 52 events, including canoeing, rowing, and kayaking, involving over 440 personnel from state police and paramilitary forces.

Speaking to ANI, Manu Maharaj said, "The 25th All India Water Sports Cluster is being held from April 8 to 12. Its opening ceremony will be held on April 8, and the closing ceremony will be on April 12. Nineteen teams from across the country will take part in the event. There will be 52 events in which 130 women and 310 men will participate. I invite all of you to this event. Teams from State Police and Paramilitary forces will take part in 52 events, including Canoeing, Rowing and Kayaking."

Inauguration and Arrangements

The remarks came after the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is organising the 25th All India Police Water Sports Cluster (AIPWSC) from 08 to 12 April 2026 at Wasai, Tehri (Uttarakhand). The prestigious national event will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. On this occasion, Shatrujeet Kapur, DG ITBP and other senior officers will remain present, the release said. Teams from Central Armed Police Forces and State Police Forces across the country will participate, showcasing their skills and excellence in various water sports disciplines. Elaborate arrangements have been made by ITBP to ensure a grand and well-organized opening ceremony against the scenic backdrop of Tehri Lake, reflecting the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline and national unity.

ITBP Supports Local Economy with 'Vibrant Village Programme'

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Chief Minister's residence under the 'Vibrant Village Programme', aimed at strengthening local economies in border areas, with the agreement between the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Uttarakhand Horticulture Board set to facilitate the procurement of locally grown fruits and vegetables for ITBP units stationed across the state, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

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