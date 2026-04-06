Keeta Expands Rider Support And Drives SAR 3 Million In Donations Through Ramadan Initiatives

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Building on its Ramadan initiatives, Keeta has driven significant impact across both community giving and rider support, marking one of its most active campaign periods in the Kingdom.

At the center of these efforts, Keeta reached its SAR 3 million donation target ahead of schedule through its partnership with the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan).

Launched on February 13, the initiative introduced an innovative model where Keeta donates a fixed amount for every food delivery order placed on the platform. These contributions are made by Keeta on behalf of users, at no additional cost to them, seamlessly transforming everyday orders into meaningful charitable impact.

The initiative saw widespread participation, generating nearly 100 million impressions across channels. Daily donations averaged approximately SAR 150,000, reflecting the meaningful role Keeta users played in enabling this impact.

Donations were directed through Ehsan to certified charitable projects across the Kingdom, ensuring support reaches those most in need.

In parallel, Keeta rolled-out a comprehensive rider support program during Ramadan, reflecting its commitment to the broader delivery ecosystem. Across Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Al Khobar, the company organized 10 on-ground initiatives, distributing approximately 13,000 Iftar meals to couriers across platforms, as well as outdoor workers and those in need.

In addition, more than 60,000 meal vouchers were distributed to active couriers in two phases, enabling flexible access to meals throughout the month. Combined with in-app engagement and consistent Ramadan communications, these efforts created an integrated“online + offline” support system designed to meet riders' needs in real time.

These efforts reflect Keeta's broader vision of embedding giving into everyday user behavior across Saudi Arabia, while continuing to support and empower riders across the Kingdom, in line with Keeta's mission to help people eat better, live better.

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