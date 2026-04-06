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Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust


2026-04-06 10:06:04
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust: Today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the REIT's first-quarter 2026 results. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading down $0.05 at $26.80.

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