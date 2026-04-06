Neftchi Climbs To Fifth After 3-1 Win Over Sumgait

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another match of the 26th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League in football has been played, AzerNEWS reports.

The second match of the day took place in Sumgait between the city's namesake team and "Neftchi". The game, held at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgait, ended with a 3-1 victory for the Baku-based team.

The winning team's goals were scored by Freddi Vargas, Ifeanyi Matthew, and Vincent Aboubakar, while Nikola Ninkovic scored for the home side.

With this result, "Neftchi" increased their points tally to 40, moving into 5th place, while the "City of Youth" representatives sit in 7th place with 32 points.

Earlier in the day, "Gabala" defeated "Kapaz" 2-0 in the first match.

The remaining matches of the round will be played on April 6–7.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League features 12 teams playing a 3-round format (33 matches) running from August 2025 to May 2026.

Matches began on August 15, 2025. The league has expanded to 12 teams to increase competition.

Champions enter the UEFA Champions League, with 2nd/3rd place entering the UEFA Conference League.