Netanyahu Vows Continued Military Campaign Against Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that military operations against Iran will continue at full intensity, according to a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking amid escalating tensions, Netanyahu praised the Israel Defense Forces for its recent operations, including a strike in Tehran that reportedly killed Majid Khademi, the head of intelligence for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He also commended the military for eliminating Yazdan Mir, who had led Unit 840 of the IRGC's Quds Force. According to Netanyahu, Mir-also known by the alias Sardar Bagheri-was responsible for orchestrating attacks targeting Jewish communities worldwide.

“Anyone who seeks to harm our citizens, directs terror against Israel, or builds Iran's axis of evil will be held accountable,” Netanyahu said, warning that Israel would act with strength and determination against its adversaries.