Russian Troops Attack Nikopol, Leaving Seven Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Three more people were injured in Nikopol, including a 1.5-year-old girl. The Russians shelled the city with artillery. Several private houses and apartment buildings were damaged," he wrote.

The regional head noted that the child was hospitalized in moderate condition and transferred to a medical facility in Dnipro. Two men aged 66 and 72 are receiving outpatient treatment.

Drone strikes high-rise building in Kharkiv; casualties reported

Earlier, Hanzha reported that the enemy had also attacked Nikopol with FPV drones.

According to him, these strikes damaged a multi-story residential building and a pharmacy, and a car was destroyed by fire.

"Four women were also injured, two of whom were hospitalized. A 62-year-old patient is in serious condition, while a 33-year-old is in moderate condition. The injured women aged 39 and 49 will receive outpatient treatment," the statement said.

As previously reported, on April 5 in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and another seriously injured as a result of a drone attac.