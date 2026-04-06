Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Attack Nikopol, Leaving Seven Injured

Russian Troops Attack Nikopol, Leaving Seven Injured


2026-04-06 10:04:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Three more people were injured in Nikopol, including a 1.5-year-old girl. The Russians shelled the city with artillery. Several private houses and apartment buildings were damaged," he wrote.

The regional head noted that the child was hospitalized in moderate condition and transferred to a medical facility in Dnipro. Two men aged 66 and 72 are receiving outpatient treatment.

Read also: Drone strikes high-rise building in Kharkiv; casualties reported

Earlier, Hanzha reported that the enemy had also attacked Nikopol with FPV drones.

According to him, these strikes damaged a multi-story residential building and a pharmacy, and a car was destroyed by fire.

"Four women were also injured, two of whom were hospitalized. A 62-year-old patient is in serious condition, while a 33-year-old is in moderate condition. The injured women aged 39 and 49 will receive outpatient treatment," the statement said.

As previously reported, on April 5 in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and another seriously injured as a result of a drone attac.

MENAFN06042026000193011044ID1110947596



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search