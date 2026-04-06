Kharkiv Under Russian Drone Attack, Three More Strikes Recorded
"Three impacts from enemy UAVs were recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. At this time, no information about casualties has been received. Emergency services are inspecting the strike sites," the statement said.
According to preliminary information from Mayor Ihor Terekhov, one of the latest strikes hit an educational institution.Read also: Drone strikes high-rise building in Kharkiv; casualties reported
The consequences are still being clarified. The air raid alert continues, and there is a threat of further attacks.
As previously reported, on April 6, five residents of Kharkiv were injured as a result of Russian strikes. Earlier in the day, a drone hit near a public transport stop in the Kyivskyi district, injuring a bus driver.
Later, three more people were injured following a strike on a residential building in the same district.
Consequences of the shelling of Kharkiv by "Shahed" drones / Photo: Viacheslav Madiievskyi, Ukrinform
In the morning, the enemy struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone, causing a 15-year-old child to suffer an acute stress reaction.
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