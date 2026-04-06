Shura Council Reviews Sports And Youth Strategy 2023-2030

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Shura Council has held its weekly sitting, addressing regional developments and reviewing plans to strengthen the country's sports and youth sectors.

The sitting, chaired by the Speaker HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, opened with praise for the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's recent visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where talks focused on regional and international developments.

On March 30, HH the Amir arrived in Jeddah, where he held bilateral talks with HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. His Highness also joined tripartite talks with HRH the Saudi Crown Prince and HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

A day later, HH the Amir visited Abu Dhabi for a meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Discussions in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi focused on regional and international developments amid ongoing Iranian attacks and their impact on regional stability.

The council praised HH the Amir's efforts to enhance coordination and consultation among fraternal and friendly nations, support diplomatic solutions to reduce tensions, safeguard state sovereignty, and ensure the stability of energy supplies and balance in global markets.

Their Excellencies the Council members also condemned an Iranian missile attack on a fuel tanker chartered by QatarEnergy in waters north of the country, calling it a serious threat to maritime security and global energy supplies. They urged a firm international response to safeguard shipping routes and uphold international law.

They also commended the efforts exerted by the Qatar Armed Forces and security agencies to safeguard the sovereignty of the state and protect nationals and residents alike.

In a separate statement, the council strongly denounced Israeli legislation concerning the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, describing it as a violation of international humanitarian law and human rights principles. It called on international parliamentary bodies to take action.

After that, the Secretary-General HE Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the agenda, and the minutes of the previous sitting were approved.

The session was attended by Minister of Sports and Youth HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani at the invitation of HE the Speaker.

HE the Minister of Sports and Youth outlined the ministry's 2023-2030 strategy. The plan aims to improve sports services, empower young people, and promote healthier lifestyles in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The strategy includes expanding youth programs, supporting entrepreneurship initiatives, developing athletic talent, and improving governance across sports institutions. It also seeks to increase community participation in sports and ensure facilities are accessible to all segments of society.

Council members welcomed the plan, highlighting the importance of inclusivity, sustainable programs, and stronger partnerships with the public and private sectors. They also stressed the role of sports clubs in fostering social values and national identity.

HE the minister said the strategy would be guided by performance indicators and continuous evaluation to ensure long-term impact, adding that preparations are under way to host the 4th Gulf Games in Doha in May 2026-a move intended to demonstrate Qatar's capability to host major sporting events.

HE the minister highlighted the role of sport as a key pillar in promoting healthier lifestyles and reducing the risk of disease. He added that the government is working to expand access to inclusive, fully equipped sports facilities catering to all segments of society and age groups.

The plan also places strong emphasis on youth empowerment, with initiatives aimed at building character, developing skills, and increasing community engagement. These efforts are designed to strengthen national identity and encourage a sense of responsibility among young people.

The minister highlighted ongoing work to develop national talent in the sports and youth sectors through training and capacity-building programs aimed at improving the performance of professionals and institutions involved.

Partnerships are another central component of the strategy. Authorities plan to deepen cooperation with educational institutions, government bodies, civil society organizations, and the private sector to ensure programs are sustainable and impactful. This includes collaboration agreements with national service institutions and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Members of the Shura Council welcomed the strategy, stressing the need for inclusive participation across society, including young people, women, older adults, and people with disabilities. They also called for continued investment in infrastructure, support for local talent, and regular evaluation of program outcomes.

Council members underlined the important role of sports clubs in promoting social values, nurturing talent, and strengthening community ties. They urged greater use of these institutions through expanded cultural and social initiatives, stronger links with schools and civil society, and increased engagement with the private sector.

Responding to the discussions, HE the minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing the strategy through an integrated approach focused on building an active society and responsible youth. He said efforts would continue to enhance partnerships, broaden participation, and ensure long-term impact.

The session concluded with the council expressing its support for the ministry's plans, highlighting their importance in promoting a healthy, active society in line with Qatar's national development goals.