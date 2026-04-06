Heather Marianna Announces“Camp Manifest” Wellness Retreat In Sedona, June 1012, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immersive multi-day experience to feature manifestation workshops, sound healing, and curated community-building activities for women focused on personal growth and connection.

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and event producer Heather Marianna has announced Camp Manifest, an immersive wellness retreat designed to bring together women seeking personal growth, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. The multi-day retreat is scheduled to take place June 10–12, 2026, in Sedona, Arizona.









Camp Manifest Logo

Camp Manifest is structured as a curated experience centered on intention-setting, self-development, and holistic wellness practices. The program will feature guided workshops, group sessions, and experiential activities aimed at supporting participants in clarifying personal goals, cultivating mindset shifts, and engaging in reflective practices within a community environment.

“Camp Manifest is about creating a space where individuals can step away from their everyday routines, reconnect with themselves, and engage with others who are on a similar journey of growth,” said Marianna.“The experience is designed to foster connection, clarity, and a sense of shared purpose.”

The retreat will feature a structured program that includes a welcome ceremony, manifestation workshops, sound healing sessions, intuitive readings, yoga classes, guided journaling and reflection, outdoor activities, and curated creative experiences. Additional elements and facilitators will further enhance the immersive experience, providing attendees with a balanced mix of guided sessions, free time, and opportunities for community engagement.





Sedona was selected as the host location for its natural landscape and longstanding association with wellness, reflection, and mindfulness practices. The environment is intended to complement the retreat's focus on personal alignment and inner exploration.

Beyond the scheduled programming, Camp Manifest emphasizes the development of an ongoing community, allowing participants to maintain connections formed during the retreat. The initiative reflects Marianna's continued work in producing experiential events that integrate wellness, lifestyle, and community engagement.

Additional details and registration are available at . For updates and announcements, follow Heather Marianna on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Heather Marianna

Heather Marianna is an entrepreneur, event producer, and founder known for her work across the beauty, wellness, and lifestyle industries. Through her ventures, she has developed experiential platforms and curated events that connect brands, creators, and consumers, with a focus on community building, innovation, and personal development.

Media Contact:

Heather Marianna

Founder & Coach, Beauty Brand Coaching

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

