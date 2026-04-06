NDA Will Form Govt In Tamil Nadu With Absolute Majority: G. Kishan Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), April 6 (IANS) Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS in Coimbatore, the Union Minister said that the NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is poised to come to power in the state.

“People of Tamil Nadu are opposing family rule and corrupt governance. They are looking for a development-oriented government under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Edappadi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State and BJP candidate from the Avanashi Assembly constituency, L. Murugan, filed his nomination on Monday. G. Kishan Reddy accompanied him during the filing process, which drew significant attention from party workers and supporters.

In another key development, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan filed her nomination in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, signalling strong support from the party's central leadership.

In Coimbatore North, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan filed her nomination with the backing of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai. Their presence underscored the party's focus on retaining key urban constituencies.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran filed his nomination from Sathur, with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also present. The coordinated presence of national leaders across several constituencies highlighted the BJP's intent to showcase its organisational strength and electoral seriousness in the state.

Other prominent candidates who filed nominations include M.R. Gandhi from Nagercoil, S. Vijayadharani from Vilavancode, and Rama Srinivasan from Madurai South. Each nomination event saw the presence of senior leaders and party workers, turning them into significant political gatherings.