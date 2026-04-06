Maha: Akash More Files Nomination As Joint Candidate For Congress, RSP, And VBA​

MENAFN - IANS) Baramati, April 6 (IANS) Advocate Akash More, Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, officially filed his nomination papers on Monday as the joint candidate for the Congress, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the upcoming Baramati Assembly constituency by‐election. ​

He is pitted against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.​

The Congress party clarified its stance that if the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) opted not to contest the seat, Congress would step into the fray. ​

Following this strategy, Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal held extensive discussions with RSP leader and former Minister Mahadev Jankar, as well as VBA leader and former MP Advocate Prakash Ambedkar.​

This dialogue resulted in a unified front, with the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi officially extending their full support to the Congress candidate.​

Running on the platform of“The Battle for Democracy, The Path of the Constitution,” the Congress party has pinned its hopes on Akash More. ​

Congress insiders claimed that Akash More's entry into the Baramati race, backed by a tripartite alliance, is expected to significantly shift the electoral dynamics in the high‐profile constituency.​

Earlier, Akash More stated that he would only reconsider his candidacy if the state government registers a formal First Information Report (FIR) and conducts a thorough investigation into the aircraft accident that led to Ajit Pawar's death.​

“We are fighting this battle to protect democracy and oppose the ideology of the BJP,” Akash More said.​

“The accident involving Ajit Pawar was not just a coincidence; it is essential to reach the truth. If the government registers an FIR and investigates the matter seriously, only then will I think about withdrawing my nomination,” said Akash More.​

Akash More, a lawyer by profession, carries a political legacy; his father previously contested against Ajit Pawar in 2014.​