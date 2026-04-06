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Türkiye, Iran Hold Talks on Escalating Middle East Tensions

Türkiye, Iran Hold Talks on Escalating Middle East Tensions


2026-04-06 09:44:55
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Iran held high-level discussions Monday as tensions across the Middle East continue to intensify, with both sides focusing on efforts to bring the ongoing conflict to a halt, diplomatic sources said.

During a phone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reviewed the latest developments in the war and examined diplomatic pathways aimed at ending the fighting, the sources confirmed.

The region has remained on edge since Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran. The assault has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran has carried out a wave of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military installations. These strikes have led to casualties, inflicted infrastructure damage, and triggered significant disruptions in global markets and air travel.

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