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The presentation of the new OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6 took place at AVTODOM Vnukovo
(MENAFN- Abtodom)
An Open Day was held at the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership on March 28. The presentation of two new OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6 models was the main event. Guests participated in an interesting program, learned about the two brands' vehicles and were able to purchase them under special conditions valid only on that day.
All event participants enjoyed the engaging entertainment program. Guests at the Open Day had the opportunity to create stylish accessories of their choice during creative workshops, including creating their own car air freshener, a polymer clay magnet or a rearview mirror decoration made of epoxy resin with natural materials. The presentation of the new OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6 was accompanied by a spectacular show featuring a drum group and acrobatic performances. A DJ set the musical mood.
Everyone was able to experience the capabilities of OMODA and JAECOO vehicles during test drives. Each guest received branded gifts from the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership. Special offers were available for those wishing to purchase a vehicle.
The OMODA C5 is a flagship crossover. It is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 147 horsepower. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), ensuring a smooth ride. The model features a futuristic design, LED headlights and a high-tech interior. The crossover's technical specifications make it a practical solution for both urban commuting and off-road adventures.
The JAECOO J6 is a crossover equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 147 hp and 210 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed 260 GETRAG automated manual transmission, offering the best weight-to-torque ratio in its class. The fully independent suspension is ideal for confident driving on any route from city asphalt to unpaved roads. The interior is made of wear-resistant materials focusing on comfort on long journeys.
"The Open Day is a great opportunity to gather brand fans at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, showcase the new OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6 during a presentation and test drives, and enjoy a relaxing weekend. Guests were thrilled with the event's packed program. They were able to take advantage of the best deals on car purchases", - commented Elsa Sapova, Head of New Car Sales at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo.
An Open Day was held at the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership on March 28. The presentation of two new OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6 models was the main event. Guests participated in an interesting program, learned about the two brands' vehicles and were able to purchase them under special conditions valid only on that day.
All event participants enjoyed the engaging entertainment program. Guests at the Open Day had the opportunity to create stylish accessories of their choice during creative workshops, including creating their own car air freshener, a polymer clay magnet or a rearview mirror decoration made of epoxy resin with natural materials. The presentation of the new OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6 was accompanied by a spectacular show featuring a drum group and acrobatic performances. A DJ set the musical mood.
Everyone was able to experience the capabilities of OMODA and JAECOO vehicles during test drives. Each guest received branded gifts from the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership. Special offers were available for those wishing to purchase a vehicle.
The OMODA C5 is a flagship crossover. It is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 147 horsepower. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), ensuring a smooth ride. The model features a futuristic design, LED headlights and a high-tech interior. The crossover's technical specifications make it a practical solution for both urban commuting and off-road adventures.
The JAECOO J6 is a crossover equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 147 hp and 210 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed 260 GETRAG automated manual transmission, offering the best weight-to-torque ratio in its class. The fully independent suspension is ideal for confident driving on any route from city asphalt to unpaved roads. The interior is made of wear-resistant materials focusing on comfort on long journeys.
"The Open Day is a great opportunity to gather brand fans at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, showcase the new OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6 during a presentation and test drives, and enjoy a relaxing weekend. Guests were thrilled with the event's packed program. They were able to take advantage of the best deals on car purchases", - commented Elsa Sapova, Head of New Car Sales at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo.
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