MP: Scindia Reprimands Officials For Mishandling Grievances​

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, April 6 (IANS) A video surfaced on social media showing Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia pulling up a government officer in Ashoknagar after noticing negligence in handling public grievances during a public hearing programme on Monday.​

The incident occurred when Scindia attended a public hearing event in Ashoknagar district on Monday. ​

After the programme concluded, the minister observed that applications submitted by citizens were scattered across the stage rather than properly collected and documented.​

Noticing that applications received from the general public during the meeting were scattered there, Scindia immediately questioned and directed the officer present to arrange each and every application in the right manner.​

Visibly upset, Scindia reprimanded Ashoknagar Collector Saket Malviya, directing him to ensure that such important documents are handled with due care and responsibility.

“These public applications are equivalent to gold,” Scindia remarked, emphasising their importance and the trust people place in the administration while submitting their grievances.​

The viral video clip has drawn attention to the issue of administrative accountability and the seriousness with which public grievances should be addressed.​

Scindia further stated that these applications are not mere pieces of paper but represent the hopes, expectations, and problems of the people.

He stressed that any negligence in handling them reflects poorly on governance and undermines public trust in the system.​

It is important to mention that Scindia has been attending public hearings in different parts of his Guna parliamentary constituency over the last three to four days and issuing necessary directions to officials to resolve each and every complaint received from the general public.​

During an interaction with media persons on Monday morning, Scindia stated that during his three‐day visit to Ashoknagar, public hearings were held in multiple locations and would continue.​

In a press note on Saturday, Scindia's Public Relations Department stated that the initiative to organise public hearings in the presence of the district administration began last year and has now entered the second phase.​