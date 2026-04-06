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EU Chief Warns Escalation in Iran Undermines Peace
(MENAFN) Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, stated on Monday that intensifying conflict in Iran will neither secure a ceasefire nor lead to lasting peace, emphasizing instead the importance of continued dialogue.
"Escalation will not achieve a ceasefire and peace. Only negotiations will, namely the ongoing efforts led by regional partners," Costa said via the US-based social media platform X.
He highlighted that a diplomatic approach remains the only viable path to addressing the underlying causes of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
"Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia’s war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere," he added.
Costa also warned that Iran’s civilian population would bear the greatest burden, describing them as the "main victim of a widening of the military campaign."
Referring to a recent conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian, Costa said, "As I stressed in my recent call with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, the European Union urges Iran to immediately put an end to its attacks against countries in the region and to allow for the reestablishment of full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.
Tensions across the Middle East have sharply increased following a coordinated offensive launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, which has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths so far, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
"Escalation will not achieve a ceasefire and peace. Only negotiations will, namely the ongoing efforts led by regional partners," Costa said via the US-based social media platform X.
He highlighted that a diplomatic approach remains the only viable path to addressing the underlying causes of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
"Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia’s war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere," he added.
Costa also warned that Iran’s civilian population would bear the greatest burden, describing them as the "main victim of a widening of the military campaign."
Referring to a recent conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian, Costa said, "As I stressed in my recent call with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, the European Union urges Iran to immediately put an end to its attacks against countries in the region and to allow for the reestablishment of full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.
Tensions across the Middle East have sharply increased following a coordinated offensive launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, which has resulted in more than 1,340 deaths so far, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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