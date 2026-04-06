Navy Combat Veteran Wayne H. Lee Of Marriage And Family Enrichment Foundation Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A story of survival, faith, and service unfolds with every chapter of Wayne H. Lee's life. At the age 14, he escaped communist Vietnam on a fishing boat and was picked up by an American submarine. As a young man, he served three decades of decorated military service. Today, Lee brings his extraordinary journey full circle with the launch of the Marriage and Family Enrichment Foundation. The organization is dedicated to helping families and young adults in a time when the need for moral clarity, stable homes, and spiritual foundation has never been more pressing.

Childhood in a War-Torn Land, Perseverance in America

Growing up in communist Vietnam, Wayne H. Lee experienced firsthand the chaos and devastation of broken families, state oppression, and the destruction of religious and personal freedoms. Separated from his family, escaping pirates at sea, and eventually arriving in America without parents, Lee's story is one of resilience and a deep desire to not just survive but to thrive in a new world. Adopted by an American foster family, he worked his way through high school, earned a scholarship, and completed college to serve in the Navy on three major deployments to Qatar, Afghanistan and Djibouti.

“I know what it means to come from nothing, to have no one, and to still believe in the possibility of a better life,” says Lee.“When I see today's young people, many from fractured families, others drifting away from faith, I feel called to help guide them toward purpose and hope.”

From Combat Zones to Classrooms

After retiring from the Navy in 2020, Lee became a full-time high school teacher, where he found himself on the new front lines of America's classrooms. He witnessed firsthand the struggles of students growing up in unstable homes, overwhelmed by technology, and bombarded by a culture that erodes moral and ethical values. Lee's military discipline and faith inspired him to create a classroom environment where respect, morality, and thoughtful discussion are non-negotiable.

As a catechist and family man, Lee saw the urgent need for programs that help bridge the gap between generations, especially for second-generation immigrants who may be drifting from their cultural and spiritual roots. The Marriage and Family Enrichment Foundation was born from this conviction, offering resources that reinforce the value of marriage, family, and faith as the foundation of a strong and free society.

Marriage, Family, and Faith: The Heart of the Foundation

At the core of Lee's work lies the conviction that marriage and family are the fabric of a healthy civilization. Drawing from both proven Vietnamese and Catholic Marriage and Family Enrichment Program, the Marriage and Family Enrichment Foundation offers support for teenagers, young adults and married couples. The Foundation's resources support youth group retreats for faith formation, and ongoing marriage and family programs designed to help families thrive despite modern challenges.

Lee's own journey of struggle, reconciliation, and spiritual renewal is documented in his memoir,“Gift of Faith: Foretaste of Heaven,” now available on Amazon. The memoir details his flight from communism, military career, and a spiritual pilgrimage. In Medjugorje, he experienced a powerful spiritual conversion that saved his marriage and set him on a mission to share the healing power of faith.

Raising Awareness in a Time of Cultural Crisis

Lee's experience as a refugee gives him unique insight into the dangers of totalitarian ideologies and the subtle creep of censorship through all facets of society. He encourages Americans, especially the younger generation, to appreciate the freedoms protected by the Constitution (religion, speech, and assembly) and to recognize the high price paid for these rights, both historically and today.

“Too many young people are taking their freedoms for granted, being sold the false promises of socialism and communism without understanding their real consequences,” explains Lee.“I've lived under communism. I know what it means when freedom of religion, speech, and family life are destroyed.”

Lee emphasizes the need for open dialogue, respectful disagreement, and moral education in schools, at home, and within communities. Technology, he points out is a double-edged sword that can serve both good and evil, from online addiction to moral confusion; parents and teachers must be vigilant and proactive.

Charting a Path Forward

As the founder of the Marriage and Family Enrichment Foundation, Lee continues to teach engineering and business courses while preparing to expand the Foundation's outreach, both in person and online. He regularly shares his story and practical guidance through public speaking, workshops, and his YouTube channel, @Heart_on_Fire1.

With a mission to restore God, family, and country to their rightful place in the national consciousness, Lee's message is bright light for those searching for stability, purpose, and faith in turbulent times.

About Wayne H. Lee

Wayne H. Lee is a retired Navy combat veteran, educator, author, and founder of the Marriage and Family Enrichment Foundation. A survivor of communist Vietnam, Lee draws from his harrowing journey as a refugee and decades of military service to inspire and educate families and young adults. His memoir,“Gift of Faith: Foretaste of Heaven,” is available through his website and major booksellers.

Close Up Radio recently featured Wayne H. Lee, Navy combat veteran, author, teacher, and Executive Director of Marriage and Family Enrichment Foundation, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday March 31st at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about Wayne H. Lee, please visit the following pages



@Heart_on_Fire1/

