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Ishan Technologies Partners With Aarav Solutions To Modernize OSS/BSS Operations On Oracle Communications Platform
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ishan Technologies, one of India's fastest-growing ICT providers serving over one million users nationwide, has selected Aarav Solutions to lead comprehensive OSS/BSS transformation on the Oracle Communications platform. The program will establish a unified digital backbone to support Ishan's continued expansion across broadband, enterprise connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud, and smart city services.
The Challenge: Scaling a Complex National Infrastructure
Ishan Technologies operates across five high-growth service lines, including enterprise internet and ISP/NLD connectivity over 100,000+ km of fiber, surveillance and networking integration, cybersecurity and compliance services, managed cloud and data center solutions, and smart city command centers. To sustain this growth, Ishan required a modern operations platform capable of:
. Seamless order orchestration from capture through network activation
. Real-time charging and convergent billing across prepaid, postpaid, enterprise, and reseller models
. Unified physical and logical network inventory management
. Automated compliance reporting, financial governance, and cross-functional visibility
Oracle as Strategic Foundation - Aarav Solutions as Execution Partner:
After evaluating platforms and implementation partners, Ishan selected the Oracle Communications stack for its integrated capabilities across service lifecycle management, charging, billing, and inventory orchestration. Aarav Solutions was chosen as the delivery partner based on more than 13 years of Oracle Communications Implementation experience.
“We selected the Oracle Communications platform as a strategic enabler for our broadband and ICT future. Its integrated capabilities across service lifecycle management, charging, billing, and inventory orchestration provide the scale and resilience we require as we expand across India. With that foundation in place, we entrusted Aarav Solutions as our implementation partner because of their deep domain expertise and proven ability to deliver complex transformations. This partnership aligns technology, execution capability, and long-term ambition.”
- Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and CEO, Ishan Technologies
Raj Darji, CEO of Aarav Solutions, commented:
“We are honored to be selected by Ishan Technologies for this strategic broadband transformation. Our focus is on delivering measurable business outcomes - accelerated service activation, improved billing accuracy, strengthened revenue assurance, and enhanced operational visibility. For over 13 years, Aarav Solutions has been a trusted partner within the Oracle Communications ecosystem, and our specialization across the communications stack positions us uniquely to deliver this transformation with confidence.”
The transformation establishes a unified broadband operations and monetisation architecture, centralising order orchestration, automating network activation, and enabling real-time service visibility across the lifecycle. It integrates comprehensive management of physical and logical network assets, aligning live network environments with operational systems for synchronised inventory and topology control.
High-performance charging and convergent billing enables prepaid, postpaid, enterprise, and reseller models with flexible pricing, automated invoicing, and seamless financial integrations, strengthened by embedded automation and GenAI-enabled accelerators. With built-in compliance frameworks, secure payment integrations, and SLA monitoring dashboards, the platform creates a resilient and scalable digital core to power sustained broadband and ICT growth.
Bhavin Patel, COO at Aarav Solutions, stated:
“Delivering a broadband OSS/BSS modernization of this scale requires architectural depth, disciplined governance, and specialized talent. Aarav brings a large pool of certified Oracle Communications experts with hands-on experience across service orchestration, charging engines, billing systems, and enterprise integration. Our phased implementation approach prioritizes early business value while ensuring long-term scalability, operational resilience, and seamless integration across the full stack.”
Sriram Ramakrishnan, CTO of Aarav Solutions, added:
“Complex broadband ecosystems demand precision across migration, configuration, validation, and operational monitoring. We leverage structured automation frameworks that streamline data migration, strengthen test coverage, and enhance operational observability. By embedding AI-driven intelligence across migration, implementation, and delivery, we accelerate timelines while improving accuracy and consistency. This ensures that transformation becomes a foundation for continuous optimization.”
Positioned for the Next Phase of Growth!
The completed transformation will position Ishan Technologies to achieve:
. Faster time-to-market for new broadband and enterprise services
. Greater billing precision and revenue protection
. Enhanced customer experience through automated service fulfillment
. Stronger compliance, governance, and financial reporting
. A scalable digital foundation for smart city and ICT innovation across India
The program further strengthens Aarav Solutions' position as a specialised Oracle Communications transformation partner with more than a decade of ecosystem expertise.
About Ishan Technologies
Founded in 2000, Ishan Technologies is a leading ICT company with a strong pan-India presence, enabling organisations to build and scale digital infrastructure for the AI era. The company delivers integrated solutions across network connectivity, data centre services, cloud, and a unified AI ready digital platform, serving enterprises, government institutions, and retail customers. With over 25 years of expertise, Ishan Technologies is committed to building secure, scalable, and sovereign digital ecosystems that power India's next phase of digital and AI growth.
Ishan Technologies-
Media Contact:
Varsha Shrivastava –... | 70118 16345
Manasi Pawar –... | 9930243977
⸻
About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global digital transformation firm specializing in OSS/BSS modernization, Oracle Communications implementations, and AI-enabled operational frameworks. With delivery centers across the US, UK, Canada, India, and Singapore, Aarav combines telecom domain expertise with disciplined execution to deliver measurable business value.
The Challenge: Scaling a Complex National Infrastructure
Ishan Technologies operates across five high-growth service lines, including enterprise internet and ISP/NLD connectivity over 100,000+ km of fiber, surveillance and networking integration, cybersecurity and compliance services, managed cloud and data center solutions, and smart city command centers. To sustain this growth, Ishan required a modern operations platform capable of:
. Seamless order orchestration from capture through network activation
. Real-time charging and convergent billing across prepaid, postpaid, enterprise, and reseller models
. Unified physical and logical network inventory management
. Automated compliance reporting, financial governance, and cross-functional visibility
Oracle as Strategic Foundation - Aarav Solutions as Execution Partner:
After evaluating platforms and implementation partners, Ishan selected the Oracle Communications stack for its integrated capabilities across service lifecycle management, charging, billing, and inventory orchestration. Aarav Solutions was chosen as the delivery partner based on more than 13 years of Oracle Communications Implementation experience.
“We selected the Oracle Communications platform as a strategic enabler for our broadband and ICT future. Its integrated capabilities across service lifecycle management, charging, billing, and inventory orchestration provide the scale and resilience we require as we expand across India. With that foundation in place, we entrusted Aarav Solutions as our implementation partner because of their deep domain expertise and proven ability to deliver complex transformations. This partnership aligns technology, execution capability, and long-term ambition.”
- Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and CEO, Ishan Technologies
Raj Darji, CEO of Aarav Solutions, commented:
“We are honored to be selected by Ishan Technologies for this strategic broadband transformation. Our focus is on delivering measurable business outcomes - accelerated service activation, improved billing accuracy, strengthened revenue assurance, and enhanced operational visibility. For over 13 years, Aarav Solutions has been a trusted partner within the Oracle Communications ecosystem, and our specialization across the communications stack positions us uniquely to deliver this transformation with confidence.”
The transformation establishes a unified broadband operations and monetisation architecture, centralising order orchestration, automating network activation, and enabling real-time service visibility across the lifecycle. It integrates comprehensive management of physical and logical network assets, aligning live network environments with operational systems for synchronised inventory and topology control.
High-performance charging and convergent billing enables prepaid, postpaid, enterprise, and reseller models with flexible pricing, automated invoicing, and seamless financial integrations, strengthened by embedded automation and GenAI-enabled accelerators. With built-in compliance frameworks, secure payment integrations, and SLA monitoring dashboards, the platform creates a resilient and scalable digital core to power sustained broadband and ICT growth.
Bhavin Patel, COO at Aarav Solutions, stated:
“Delivering a broadband OSS/BSS modernization of this scale requires architectural depth, disciplined governance, and specialized talent. Aarav brings a large pool of certified Oracle Communications experts with hands-on experience across service orchestration, charging engines, billing systems, and enterprise integration. Our phased implementation approach prioritizes early business value while ensuring long-term scalability, operational resilience, and seamless integration across the full stack.”
Sriram Ramakrishnan, CTO of Aarav Solutions, added:
“Complex broadband ecosystems demand precision across migration, configuration, validation, and operational monitoring. We leverage structured automation frameworks that streamline data migration, strengthen test coverage, and enhance operational observability. By embedding AI-driven intelligence across migration, implementation, and delivery, we accelerate timelines while improving accuracy and consistency. This ensures that transformation becomes a foundation for continuous optimization.”
Positioned for the Next Phase of Growth!
The completed transformation will position Ishan Technologies to achieve:
. Faster time-to-market for new broadband and enterprise services
. Greater billing precision and revenue protection
. Enhanced customer experience through automated service fulfillment
. Stronger compliance, governance, and financial reporting
. A scalable digital foundation for smart city and ICT innovation across India
The program further strengthens Aarav Solutions' position as a specialised Oracle Communications transformation partner with more than a decade of ecosystem expertise.
About Ishan Technologies
Founded in 2000, Ishan Technologies is a leading ICT company with a strong pan-India presence, enabling organisations to build and scale digital infrastructure for the AI era. The company delivers integrated solutions across network connectivity, data centre services, cloud, and a unified AI ready digital platform, serving enterprises, government institutions, and retail customers. With over 25 years of expertise, Ishan Technologies is committed to building secure, scalable, and sovereign digital ecosystems that power India's next phase of digital and AI growth.
Ishan Technologies-
Media Contact:
Varsha Shrivastava –... | 70118 16345
Manasi Pawar –... | 9930243977
⸻
About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global digital transformation firm specializing in OSS/BSS modernization, Oracle Communications implementations, and AI-enabled operational frameworks. With delivery centers across the US, UK, Canada, India, and Singapore, Aarav combines telecom domain expertise with disciplined execution to deliver measurable business value.
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