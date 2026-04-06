Over 18 Crore LPG Cylinders Delivered Since March 1, Adequate Rice And Wheat Stocks Available: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Government on Monday said that over 18 crore domestic LPG cylinders have been successfully delivered to households since March 1, 2026, despite geopolitical tensions in west Asia.

At a briefing held at the National Media Centre in the national capital, top government officials assured citizens of stable fuel and food supplies as there is adequate buffer stocks of rice and wheat are available to meet public demand.

“Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, with over 18 crore cylinders delivered to households since March 1,” Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

On the energy front, domestic LPG supply continues smoothly despite the Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

Online bookings now account for 97 per cent of LPG orders, and delivery authentication codes are being used for 90 per cent of cylinder deliveries to prevent diversion.

“Total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including 10 per cent reform-linked allocation,” the ministry said.

“Since March 23, about 6.75 lakh 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold since March 23,” the ministry added.

PSU oil marketing companies have conducted more than one lakh raids, seized over 52,000 cylinders, and taken strict action against hoarding and black marketing.

Natural gas supply to domestic PNG, CNG, urea plants, and commercial sectors is being prioritised, with plans to increase supply to fertiliser plants to 90 per cent of average consumption and provide an additional 10 per cent gas to city gas distribution networks.

The government confirmed that sufficient buffer stocks of rice and wheat are maintained to ensure uninterrupted supply under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and for any emergency requirements.

“The Government is closely monitoring the food security situation in view of the ongoing developments in West Asia,” the ministry stated.

“Adequate buffer stocks of rice and wheat are available to ensure sufficient supplies for the Public Distribution System (PDS) as well as to meet any emergency requirements,” it added.